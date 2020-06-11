Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pete ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete ALEXANDER

Notice Condolences

Pete ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER

Pete

Passed away at home in his sleep, without a fuss, as was his wish, on 5th June 2020. A devoted and dedicated Husband to Wendy. A wise, loving and supportive Father to Sean and Lisa. A caring Father-in-law to David and Sal. Above all he was 'a True Gentleman' who will be sadly missed but fondly remembered for his strong words, softly spoken. Unfortunately only immediate family may attend the funeral on 19th June at King's Lynn Crematorium. However, when circumstances permit, we will hold a special get-together to celebrate the life of Pete. Any donations on Pete's behalf will be shared between Marie Curie and P J Cat rescue Long Sutton.
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -