ALEXANDER
Pete
Passed away at home in his sleep, without a fuss, as was his wish, on 5th June 2020. A devoted and dedicated Husband to Wendy. A wise, loving and supportive Father to Sean and Lisa. A caring Father-in-law to David and Sal. Above all he was 'a True Gentleman' who will be sadly missed but fondly remembered for his strong words, softly spoken. Unfortunately only immediate family may attend the funeral on 19th June at King's Lynn Crematorium. However, when circumstances permit, we will hold a special get-together to celebrate the life of Pete. Any donations on Pete's behalf will be shared between Marie Curie and P J Cat rescue Long Sutton.
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 11, 2020