BRAY
Peter
Of Pinchbeck
Peacefully on Sunday 7 th July 2019 aged 94 years. Dearest husband of Jose, beloved father of Jennifer, Rosamund,
Elizabeth and Emma, loving grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 24 th July at 12pm, at the Parish Church of St Mary, Pinchbeck. Family flowers only, donations warmly received for St Mary's Clock Restoration Fund and Teenage Cancer Trust. May he Rest in Peace.
Peter Bray Funeral Services, Pinchbeck. Tel: 01775 540023/640309
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 15, 2019