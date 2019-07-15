Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter BRAY

Notice Condolences

Peter BRAY Notice
BRAY

Peter

Of Pinchbeck

Peacefully on Sunday 7 th July 2019 aged 94 years. Dearest husband of Jose, beloved father of Jennifer, Rosamund,

Elizabeth and Emma, loving grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 24 th July at 12pm, at the Parish Church of St Mary, Pinchbeck. Family flowers only, donations warmly received for St Mary's Clock Restoration Fund and Teenage Cancer Trust. May he Rest in Peace.

Peter Bray Funeral Services, Pinchbeck. Tel: 01775 540023/640309
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.