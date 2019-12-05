Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet

EASTWOOD

Peter

Of Pinchbeck, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Monday 2nd December 2019, aged 76 years. A loving Husband to Tracie, much loved Father to Mark and James and Grandad to Holly and Ben. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 17th December at 10.00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards the ICU at Pilgrim Hospital c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019
