F E Walton & Son
38 Market Place
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire PE12 9JF
01406 307177
Peter HAYLER

Notice

Peter HAYLER Notice
HAYLER

Peter George Charles of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on Saturday 27th June 2020, aged 84 years. Loving husband of Eva, dearly loved father, grandfather and friend to many. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Prostate Cancer Research, c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton, PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -