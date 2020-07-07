|
HAYLER
Peter George Charles of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on Saturday 27th June 2020, aged 84 years. Loving husband of Eva, dearly loved father, grandfather and friend to many. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Prostate Cancer Research, c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton, PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 7, 2020