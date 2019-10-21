Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00
South Lincs Crematorium
of Holbeach, formerly of Sutton St James, passed away on Saturday 5th October 2019, aged 81 years. Much loved father of Steven and Sarah and Clive and Lisa, dearly loved grandad to Philip and Christina, great-grandad to Niamh and Lawrence. Funeral Service at South Lincs Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Macmillan Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 21, 2019
