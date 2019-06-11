Home

Philip DENNIS

Philip DENNIS Notice
DENNIS
Philip John
Ex-Postmaster at Great Bircham Post Office, passed away peacefully on Wednesday 5th June in hospital. Beloved husband of Eileen, a loving father and grandfather. A service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June at 4:00pm. No mourning wear - bright colours please. Family flowers only but donations if desired for RNLI - Wells Branch may be given at the service or sent c/o Gowards Funeral Services, Bridge Street, Fakenham NR21 9AY
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 11, 2019
