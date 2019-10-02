Home

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00
St Matthews Church
Sutton Bridge
Philip WOODS

Philip WOODS Notice
WOODS

Philip (Bert)

Passed away peacefully in Holbeach Hospital on Thursday 19th September 2019, aged 55 years. Devoted partner of Julie, beloved dad of Hayden, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at St Matthews Church, Sutton Bridge on Friday 11th October, 12.00noon followed by burial in Sutton Bridge Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust can be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019
