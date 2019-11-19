Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
of Spalding, passed away peacefully after a short illness in Lincoln County Hospital on Tuesday 12th November 2019, aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Shirley and much loved dad of Kirsty. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Action Bladder Cancer UK may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 19, 2019
