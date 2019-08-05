Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis WRIGHT

Notice Condolences

Phyllis WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT

Phyllis

Of Gedney Drove End, passed away on Friday 19th July 2019, aged 99 years. Wife of the late Fred, much loved mother to Mervyn and Linda. Dearly loved grandma to Liam and Luke. Funeral Service at Christ Church, Dawsmere on Friday 9th August 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Church and Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service to sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.