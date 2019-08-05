|
|
WRIGHT
Phyllis
Of Gedney Drove End, passed away on Friday 19th July 2019, aged 99 years. Wife of the late Fred, much loved mother to Mervyn and Linda. Dearly loved grandma to Liam and Luke. Funeral Service at Christ Church, Dawsmere on Friday 9th August 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Church and Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service to sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019