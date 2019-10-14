|
RICHARDSON
Ramon Harry
Passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on 8th October 2019, aged 86 years, after a long illness bravely borne. Dearly loved husband, brother and uncle. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations to Sutton Medical Centre and King's Lynn Macmillan Centre can be made at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 14, 2019