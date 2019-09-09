|
Of Holbeach St Marks, passed away peacefully on Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 68 years. Dearly loved father of Zoe and much loved son of the late Frank and Joyce. Funeral Service at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Royal British Legion may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 435225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 9, 2019