Of Long Sutton, formerly of Leicester, passed away peacefully on 23rd July 2019, aged 88 years. Loving husband of Jean, loving father and grandad, will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service at Glenfield Methodist Church, Leicester on Tuesday 20th August at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, donations preferred to British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 31, 2019
