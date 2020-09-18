Home

Ray TURNER Notice
TURNER

Ray

Of Spalding, passed away on Wednesday 16th September 2020, aged 78 years. Husband to Pat, Dad to Kirsty and Jonathon, Father-in-Law to Clair and Alf, Gaga to Luke, Lauren, Archie, Liberty and Freddie and Brother to Bryan, Ann and Philip. Private family funeral to take place at South Lincs Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired will be towards the Parkinson's Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 18, 2020
