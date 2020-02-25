|
CARTER
Raymond (Ray) of Spalding passed away on Wednesday 12th February 2020 aged 90 years. Loving Husband of the late Dora. Much loved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Funeral service at South Lincs Crematorium on Monday 9th March 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be divided between British Heart Foundation and Arthritis Care UK may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel. 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020