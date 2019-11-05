Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:45
St Mary's Church
Long Sutton
Raymond FENSOM Notice
FENSOM

Raymond (Ray)

Of Long Sutton Passed away on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Gillian, father to Christopher and the late Nicholas, grandfather to Diana and Craig, great-grandfather to Jake, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Long Sutton on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at 11.45am. Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to be divided between St Mary's Church and Lincs Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019
