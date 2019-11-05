|
|
KELK
Raymond (Pete)
of Whaplode aged 84 years Passed away at Holbeach Hospital on 24/10/19. Much loved husband of Shirley. Soul Mates for the past 59 years. Loving & Caring Dad to Sheila, Jane, Ann, Granddaughter Elisha and Sons-in-Law Andrew, Paul & Dan. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 14th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Holbeach Hospital may be given at the service or c/o Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services Limited 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 5, 2019