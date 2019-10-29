|
|
SMITH
Rev'd Grahame Clarence
Sadly passed away on 16th October 2019 at home aged 87 years. Will be dearly missed by all Family and Friends. Funeral Service will be held at St John The Baptist Church, Whaplode Drove on 15th November 2019 at 1.00pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired will go to St John The Baptist Church, Whaplode Drove and can be left at the Service. All enquiries to R J Scholes Funeral Service Stamford, PE9 2BJ Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 29, 2019