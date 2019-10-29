Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rev'd SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev'd Grahame SMITH

Notice Condolences

Rev'd Grahame SMITH Notice
SMITH

Rev'd Grahame Clarence

Sadly passed away on 16th October 2019 at home aged 87 years. Will be dearly missed by all Family and Friends. Funeral Service will be held at St John The Baptist Church, Whaplode Drove on 15th November 2019 at 1.00pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired will go to St John The Baptist Church, Whaplode Drove and can be left at the Service. All enquiries to R J Scholes Funeral Service Stamford, PE9 2BJ Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.