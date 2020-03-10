|
|
RICHARDSON
Rex Arthur
of Holbeach St Johns, sadly passed away on Wednesday 26th February 2020 aged 72 years. Loving husband to Debra and a dearly loved father and grandfather. Funeral service at the Parish Church of St Mary & St Nicolas, Spalding, on Thursday 19th March at 11.00am followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 10, 2020