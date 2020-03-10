Home

POWERED BY

Services
F E Walton & Son
38 Market Place
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire PE12 9JF
01406 307177

Rex RICHARDSON

Notice Condolences

Rex RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON

Rex Arthur

of Holbeach St Johns, sadly passed away on Wednesday 26th February 2020 aged 72 years. Loving husband to Debra and a dearly loved father and grandfather. Funeral service at the Parish Church of St Mary & St Nicolas, Spalding, on Thursday 19th March at 11.00am followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Flowers may be sent or donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F E Walton & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -