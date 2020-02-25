|
|
CANDLER
Rhoda Hannah
(née Pateman)
of Holbeach, passed away on Tuesday 4th February 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Tony, dearly loved mum of Jane, much loved nan of Jamie, great-nan of Freddie and Ronnie, mother-in-law to Trevor and adored sister. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Tanglewood Care Services Limited may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020