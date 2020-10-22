Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BRAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard BRAND

Notice Condolences

Richard BRAND Notice
BRAND

Richard Neil

Aged 55 years, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on the 13th October 2020. Loving Husband to Tina, devoted Father to James and a much-loved Son, Brother, Uncle and friend to many. Because of the current situation, a private funeral will take place but any kind donations will be equally divided between Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK and may be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA Tel: 01205 311300
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -