|
|
BRAND
Richard Neil
Aged 55 years, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on the 13th October 2020. Loving Husband to Tina, devoted Father to James and a much-loved Son, Brother, Uncle and friend to many. Because of the current situation, a private funeral will take place but any kind donations will be equally divided between Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK and may be sent to Carr Funeral Service, 2 Spilsby Road, Boston, Lincs, PE21 9DA Tel: 01205 311300
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 22, 2020