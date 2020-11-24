Home

Tina and James would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to everyone for their cards, flowers and many acts of kindness and support following the sad passing of our much-loved Husband and Father. Special thanks to everyone at Carr Funeral Service, Boston for their compassion and caring support with the funeral arrangements. Thank you for the kind donations we have received which, to date, total £790.00 and will be divided between Marie Curie and CRUK in Richard's Memory.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020
