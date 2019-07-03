Home

Richard Thomas (Colin)

Of Spalding passed away in Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon on Saturday 8th June 2019 aged 40 years. Much loved Father, Son, Brother and Uncle. The Funeral Service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers preferred for various charities may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services Church Street, Holbeach, PE12 7LL Tel: 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 3, 2019
