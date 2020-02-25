|
O'LEARY
Rita
Of Pinchbeck passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Friday 31st January 2020 aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Harold, a much loved Mum of Lee and the late Lloyd, a devoted Grandma to Sean and Codie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 13th March at 3pm. Flowers may be sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 25, 2020