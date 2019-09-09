|
|
LILLIMAN
Roger
Of Leidenfields, Spalding, died suddenly on 17th August 2019, aged 78 years. Devoted husband of Carol and loving dad of Wendy and son-in-law Paul. Funeral Service to be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 20th September at 12.00noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust can be made on the day or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 9, 2019