Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
Of Sutton Bridge, passed away peacefully at home on 29th September 2019, aged 97 years. Husband of Carole, dad to Terry, Tony, Roger and Lindsey, stepdad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at St Matthews Church, Sutton Bridge on Tuesday 15th October at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Marie Curie may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 7, 2019
