Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Resources
More Obituaries for Rona ATKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rona "Gladys" ATKIN

Notice Condolences

Rona "Gladys" ATKIN Notice
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully on 8th June 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Anthony, loving Mum of John, Elizabeth, Richard & the late Peter. Much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation, which may be left after the service or be sent c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices