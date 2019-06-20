|
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully on 8th June 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Anthony, loving Mum of John, Elizabeth, Richard & the late Peter. Much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation, which may be left after the service or be sent c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 20, 2019