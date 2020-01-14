|
ROWSON
Rosalie Mary (Ros)
of Holbeach St Marks. Passed away on Saturday 28th December 2019 aged 85 years. Sister to the late Verna Twell. Much loved aunt to Mary and Anne. Funeral service at St Marks Church, Holbeach St Marks on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Royal British Legion may be made at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020