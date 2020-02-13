|
BURRELL
Rose Mary (Polly)
of Town Drove Quadring passed away peacefully at Gosberton House Care Home on 25th January, 2020 aged 100 years. Wife of the late Bill and a much loved Mum of Mel, Pete and Phil and dearly loved Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan. Funeral service at St Margarets Church Quadring on Monday, 24th February, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by burial in the Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations towards Gosberton House Care Home and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN Tel. 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020