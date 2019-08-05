|
|
COXON
Roy
Of Holbeach St Johns, died suddenly in Boston Pilgrim Hospital on 11th July 2019 aged 75 years. Husband and soulmate of Jane. Father of Michael and Russell. Father-in-law of Caroline and Debbie. Grandfather of James, Stacey, Sam and Lucy. Cremation at South Lincs Crematorium on Monday 12th August at 2.00pm. Colourful clothing preferred. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Spalding and District branch of Parkinsons UK may be made at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019