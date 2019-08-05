Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy COXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy COXON

Notice Condolences

Roy COXON Notice
COXON

Roy

Of Holbeach St Johns, died suddenly in Boston Pilgrim Hospital on 11th July 2019 aged 75 years. Husband and soulmate of Jane. Father of Michael and Russell. Father-in-law of Caroline and Debbie. Grandfather of James, Stacey, Sam and Lucy. Cremation at South Lincs Crematorium on Monday 12th August at 2.00pm. Colourful clothing preferred. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Spalding and District branch of Parkinsons UK may be made at the service or sent c/o Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.