DICKINSON
Roy
of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on Wednesday 29th April 2020, aged 70 years. Much loved husband of Janice, dearly loved dad of Andrew and Amanda and father-in-law to Chantal. A devoted grandad to Joseph and Callie and a special friend to Milo. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation service will be held due to the current restrictions. Donations for Macmillan may be made via
https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/77011 or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 12, 2020