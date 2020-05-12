Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy DICKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy DICKINSON

Notice Condolences

Roy DICKINSON Notice
DICKINSON

Roy

of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Gosberton House Care Home on Wednesday 29th April 2020, aged 70 years. Much loved husband of Janice, dearly loved dad of Andrew and Amanda and father-in-law to Chantal. A devoted grandad to Joseph and Callie and a special friend to Milo. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private cremation service will be held due to the current restrictions. Donations for Macmillan may be made via

https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/77011 or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -