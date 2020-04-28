Home

Roy TYLER

Roy TYLER Notice
TYLER

Roy

(Widower of Pam Tyler) passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital following a short illness on 19th April 2020. A private family burial will be held on 7th May 2020 at 11.00am at St Mary and the Holy Rood Church, Donington. Any donations made will be given to Macmillan Cancer Support. Donations can be made either, via a memorial page: https://roytyler.muchloved.com or to: F.E. Addlesee & Son, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 28, 2020
