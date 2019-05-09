|
VANLINT
Roy
Of Lutton passed away peacefully at home on 27th April 2019, aged 91 years. Devoted husband of Joan, loving dad to Peter & Chris, Cathie & Alan, loving grandad & great grandad. Private Cremation followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St Nicholas Church Lutton on Wednesday 29th May at 3:00pm. Family flowers only donations preferred to Marie Curie & St Barnabas may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 9, 2019