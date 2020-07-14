Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally CLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally CLAY

Notice Condolences

Sally CLAY Notice
CLAY

Sally

of Whaplode, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 1st July 2020 after a short illness. Loving wife of the late John, mother of Timothy, Joanne and Michael, grandmother of Thomas, Helena and Ellie and step-grandmother of Jason and Tom. She will be greatly missed by all her family. Private cremation. Memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to be divided between Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to Morriss and Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -