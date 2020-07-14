|
|
CLAY
Sally
of Whaplode, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 1st July 2020 after a short illness. Loving wife of the late John, mother of Timothy, Joanne and Michael, grandmother of Thomas, Helena and Ellie and step-grandmother of Jason and Tom. She will be greatly missed by all her family. Private cremation. Memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to be divided between Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice may be sent to Morriss and Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 14, 2020