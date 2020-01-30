|
|
FAULKNER
Sheila Maud (née Pearsall)
of Holbeach Saint Marks passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th December 2019, aged 72 years. Beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Alan and Helen, dearly nanny of Sebastian and Barnaby, mother-in-law to Clare. Funeral Service at South Lincs Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donation if desired for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020