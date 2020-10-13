Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Shirley CODDINGTON

Shirley CODDINGTON Notice
CODDINGTON

Shirley

Passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on Friday 2nd October 2020, aged 82 years. Wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum to Michael, Mandy and Paul, loving Grandma to Lloyd, Mark, Jess, Ashely, Ryan and Melissa and a beloved Great Grandma. Private Family funeral to take place at St Bartholomew's Church, West Pinchbeck on Tuesday 20th October at 11.00am to be followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please and donations towards Diabetes UK c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 13, 2020
