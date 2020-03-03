|
STOKES
Shirley Margaret
nee Hollands
Aged 83 years of Holbeach Drove. Peacefully on 24th February 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Loving wife of Brian, dear mother of Christopher and Michael, mother-in-law of Sally and Karen, much loved grandma of Alexander, Leia, Madison, Coral, Bronte, Charlotte and Nyle. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Golden Link Club -Gedney Hill' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200. BLACK ATTIRE NOT NECESSARY
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 3, 2020