Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00
Fenland Crematorium

Shirley STOKES

Notice Condolences

Shirley STOKES Notice
STOKES

Shirley Margaret

nee Hollands

Aged 83 years of Holbeach Drove. Peacefully on 24th February 2020 whilst in Peterborough City Hospital. Loving wife of Brian, dear mother of Christopher and Michael, mother-in-law of Sally and Karen, much loved grandma of Alexander, Leia, Madison, Coral, Bronte, Charlotte and Nyle. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Golden Link Club -Gedney Hill' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200. BLACK ATTIRE NOT NECESSARY
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -