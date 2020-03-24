Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
10:00
St John the Baptist Church
Hawthorn Bank
Spalding
Stephen CHRISTOPHER

Stephen CHRISTOPHER Notice
CHRISTOPHER

Stephen

Of Spalding, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday 27th February 2020 aged 78 years. Dearly loved partner of Kay, much loved dad of Nick and Emma and a devoted grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at St John the Baptist Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding on Wednesday 8th April at 10am. Family flowers only, donations if preferred for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD Tel. 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 24, 2020
