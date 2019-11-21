|
PARKER
Steve
sadly passed away at home on Monday 11th November 2019, aged 68 years. Beloved Husband and soulmate to Lorraine, devoted Father to Tim & Chris and a much loved Uncle, Brother-in-law, Son-in-law and friend to many. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 28th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to St Barnabas Hospice, which may be given at the service or c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 21, 2019