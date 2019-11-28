Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
14:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia GRIFFIN

Notice Condolences

Sylvia GRIFFIN Notice
GRIFFIN

Sylvia Ethel

(Sylv)

Passed away peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on Sunday 24th November 2019, aged 89 years. A loving mum to Karen, mother-in- law to Duncan and nan to Jake & Jolita. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 13th December 2019 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -