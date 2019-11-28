|
GRIFFIN
Sylvia Ethel
(Sylv)
Passed away peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on Sunday 24th November 2019, aged 89 years. A loving mum to Karen, mother-in- law to Duncan and nan to Jake & Jolita. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 13th December 2019 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019