TURNER
Terrence Albert
'Terry'
of Holbeach, passed away on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at Tanglewood Cedar Falls, aged 76 years. Dear husband of Maggie, brother to Margie and the late Roy, dear uncle to Jane, Julie, Gena, Amy, Jonnie and Rick. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 at 12.00noon (restricted numbers in church) followed by burial in Park Road Cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired for RNLI may be given at the service or sent to Morris & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 14, 2020