Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
12:00
All Saints Church
Holbeach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrence TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrence TURNER

Notice Condolences

Terrence TURNER Notice
TURNER

Terrence Albert

'Terry'

of Holbeach, passed away on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at Tanglewood Cedar Falls, aged 76 years. Dear husband of Maggie, brother to Margie and the late Roy, dear uncle to Jane, Julie, Gena, Amy, Jonnie and Rick. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Wednesday 22nd July 2020 at 12.00noon (restricted numbers in church) followed by burial in Park Road Cemetery. Flowers or donations if desired for RNLI may be given at the service or sent to Morris & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -