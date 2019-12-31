Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00
St Norbert's Roman Catholic Church
Spalding
CUMMINGS

Theresa

Peacefully at home in Spalding on Tuesday 17th December

2019, aged 80 years. Devoted Wife to Eric, loving Mum to Julie, Paula, Peter & Simon and a loving Grandma & Great-Grandma.

Funeral Service to take place at St Norbert's Roman Catholic Church, Spalding on Monday 6th January 2020 at 12.00noon followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to be shared between Marie Curie & St Barnabas. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors,40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 31, 2019
