|
|
CUMMINGS
Theresa
Peacefully at home in Spalding on Tuesday 17th December
2019, aged 80 years. Devoted Wife to Eric, loving Mum to Julie, Paula, Peter & Simon and a loving Grandma & Great-Grandma.
Funeral Service to take place at St Norbert's Roman Catholic Church, Spalding on Monday 6th January 2020 at 12.00noon followed by interment in Spalding Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to be shared between Marie Curie & St Barnabas. c/o J Willson Funeral Directors,40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 31, 2019