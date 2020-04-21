Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
Aged 63 years of Terrington St John Peacefully on 13th April 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, dear mother of Ben, mother-in-law of Emma, much loved grandma of Archie and Oscar, a dear sister, sister-in-law

and auntie. Due to current circumstances sadly a private family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 12.15 pm. Donations if desired to be shared between 'The Hillside Animal Sanctuary' and 'The Queen Elizabeth Hospital' may be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 21, 2020
