|
|
FOSTER
Thomas William (Tom)
of Moulton Seas End, formerly of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 aged 79 years. Belved husband of Gill, much loved father of Stephen, father-in-law of Ruth and grandad to William and Joe. For details of funeral service please contact Morriss & Haynes. Donations if desired, for Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 30, 2020