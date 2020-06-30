Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
FOSTER

Thomas William (Tom)

of Moulton Seas End, formerly of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 aged 79 years. Belved husband of Gill, much loved father of Stephen, father-in-law of Ruth and grandad to William and Joe. For details of funeral service please contact Morriss & Haynes. Donations if desired, for Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 30, 2020
