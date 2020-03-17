Home

Una MAYES

MAYES

Una (Nee Link)

Formerly of Holbeach, of Spalding passed away peacefully on Sunday 1st March 2020 aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Jim, a dearly loved Mum of Deborah, and Clive, mother in law to Paul and Jakki. A devoted grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 24th March at 3pm. Family flowers only. Donations preferred for British Heart Foundation and The Stroke Association may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD, Tel. 01775723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 17, 2020
