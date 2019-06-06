|
Peacefully at her home in Long Sutton on Friday 31st May 2019 after an illness bravely fought. Cherished wife of the late Pete, dearly loved mum of Richard and David, mother-in-law of Hayley and Lisa, nan of Stuart, Tom and Carolyn, great-nan of Maisie and a dear friend who will be missed by so many. Her funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn, on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 10.00am. Immediate family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 6, 2019