

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
14:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Valerie LOWETH Notice
LOWETH

Valerie Harrison

(Val)

of Long Sutton, passed away at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital on 9th October 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved Mum & Granny. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Friday 1st November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred to The Critical Care Unit at Norfolk & Norwich Hospital may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 21, 2019
