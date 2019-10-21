|
LOWETH
Valerie Harrison
(Val)
of Long Sutton, passed away at the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital on 9th October 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved Mum & Granny. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Friday 1st November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred to The Critical Care Unit at Norfolk & Norwich Hospital may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 21, 2019