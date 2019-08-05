|
O'BRIEN
Veronica Rosa
(Vera)
Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Friday 26th July 2019, aged 89 years. Loving wife to John, beloved sister to Eileen and the late Rosa and a much loved auntie to Stephen, Rosemary and their families. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 19th August at 2:00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards Dementia UK. C/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire Tel: 01775 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 5, 2019