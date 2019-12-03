Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Vera SALISBURY Notice
SALISBURY

Vera

of Spalding, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday 14th November 2019, aged 99 years. Much loved wife of the late Fred, dearly loved Mum of Sandra (Tanny). She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 13th December at 12.00noon. Donations if desired to The Alternative Animal Sanctuary (for animals that have nowhere to go) may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 3, 2019
