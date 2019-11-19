|
|
TWELL
Verna Marjorie
Passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Saturday 2nd November 2019, aged 89 years. A loving mum to Mary and Anne and sister to Ros. A grandmother to Faithe and Nathan and a great-grandmother to Holly, Max, Isla, Arlo and Emilia. Will be sadly missed by all. The Funeral Service will be held in Holbeach St Marks Church on Monday 25th November 2019 at 1.00pm followed by burial in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations preferred in memory of Verna are to go to the British Heart Foundation and may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services Church Street, Holbeach, PE12 7LL. Tel: 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 19, 2019