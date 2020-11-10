Home

Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Victor SMITH

Victor SMITH Notice
SMITH

Victor Maurice (Vic)

Of Weston Hills. Passed away at home on 31st October 2020, aged 78 years. Loved Husband of Angela, Dearly loved Father of Leon and Julian, Father in law to Nicola and Lorraine, Grandad of Brandon, Maddison and Lily. May he Rest in Peace. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a small family funeral will be held. Donations in memory of Vic will be given to the British Heart Foundation, cheques made out to the charity may be sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ Tel: 01775 720800.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 10, 2020
